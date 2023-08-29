Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for JCI is at 1.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for JCI is $74.25, which is $14.26 above the current market price. The public float for JCI is 678.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.85% of that float. The average trading volume for JCI on August 29, 2023 was 3.84M shares.

The stock of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) has increased by 0.17 when compared to last closing price of 58.53.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-20 that The rally in tech stocks that lifted the broader market is falling victim to the dog days of August. Investors looking to make a pivot away from overvalued tech stocks may want to look at undervalued industrial stocks.

JCI’s Market Performance

JCI’s stock has fallen by -0.37% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.26% and a quarterly drop of -5.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.25% for Johnson Controls International plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.00% for JCI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JCI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for JCI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for JCI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $70 based on the research report published on June 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JCI Trading at -9.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -15.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JCI fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.53. In addition, Johnson Controls International plc saw -8.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JCI starting from Oliver George, who sale 103,332 shares at the price of $59.23 back on Aug 23. After this action, Oliver George now owns 979,759 shares of Johnson Controls International plc, valued at $6,120,354 using the latest closing price.

MANNING NATHAN D, the COO, Global Field Ops of Johnson Controls International plc, sale 35,478 shares at $63.01 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that MANNING NATHAN D is holding 90,485 shares at $2,235,437 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.39 for the present operating margin

+32.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson Controls International plc stands at +6.06. The total capital return value is set at 8.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.03. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Johnson Controls International plc (JCI), the company’s capital structure generated 62.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.60. Total debt to assets is 23.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.