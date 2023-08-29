JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.87 compared to its previous closing price of 0.37. However, the company has seen a gain of 19.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) Right Now?

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JCSE is 4.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JCSE on August 29, 2023 was 222.68K shares.

JCSE’s Market Performance

The stock of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) has seen a 19.10% increase in the past week, with a -23.27% drop in the past month, and a -44.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 50.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.36% for JCSE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.22% for JCSE’s stock, with a -37.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JCSE Trading at -20.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JCSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 50.23%, as shares sank -24.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JCSE rose by +19.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4381. In addition, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited saw -45.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JCSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.47 for the present operating margin

+25.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for JE Cleantech Holdings Limited stands at +6.40. The total capital return value is set at 8.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.61. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE), the company’s capital structure generated 72.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.14. Total debt to assets is 33.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.