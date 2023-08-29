Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.08x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) by analysts is $133.48, which is $16.25 above the current market price. The public float for ICE is 553.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.83% of that float. On August 29, 2023, the average trading volume of ICE was 2.24M shares.

ICE) stock’s latest price update

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE)’s stock price has increased by 1.47 compared to its previous closing price of 115.80. However, the company has seen a 3.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-08-21 that Intercontinental Exchange’s stock (NYSE: ICE) has gained approximately 11% YTD, as compared to the 14% rise in the S&P500 over the same period.

ICE’s Market Performance

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has seen a 3.20% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.06% gain in the past month and a 11.73% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for ICE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.70% for ICE stock, with a simple moving average of 9.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ICE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $130 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ICE Trading at 3.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.54. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. saw 14.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Foley Douglas, who sale 1,600 shares at the price of $113.99 back on Aug 23. After this action, Foley Douglas now owns 18,402 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., valued at $182,384 using the latest closing price.

Tirinnanzi Martha A, the Director of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., sale 496 shares at $113.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Tirinnanzi Martha A is holding 2,878 shares at $56,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.10 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stands at +15.76. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.78. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.82. Total debt to assets is 9.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.