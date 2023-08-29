Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) has jumped by 0.29 compared to previous close of 68.90. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-26 that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) reported a robust top-line growth of 9% and 5% organically in its latest quarterly report. IR offers a diversified industrial play with strong international presence and a commitment to delivering essential solutions across multiple sectors. The company’s organic growth and strategic acquisitions, fueled by a solid balance sheet, contribute to its stability and potential for earnings growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) is above average at 41.08x. The 36-month beta value for IR is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for IR is $75.84, which is $6.03 above than the current price. The public float for IR is 403.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. The average trading volume of IR on August 29, 2023 was 2.22M shares.

IR’s Market Performance

The stock of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has seen a 3.60% increase in the past week, with a 7.63% rise in the past month, and a 17.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for IR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.76% for IR’s stock, with a 17.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $71 based on the research report published on May 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IR Trading at 4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +5.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR rose by +3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.43. In addition, Ingersoll Rand Inc. saw 32.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Reynal Vicente, who sale 27,169 shares at the price of $65.00 back on Jun 16. After this action, Reynal Vicente now owns 73,877 shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc., valued at $1,765,985 using the latest closing price.

Keene Kathleen M., the of Ingersoll Rand Inc., sale 4,003 shares at $62.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Keene Kathleen M. is holding 1,879 shares at $250,183 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.87 for the present operating margin

+33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stands at +9.96. The total capital return value is set at 7.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.82. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.80. Total debt to assets is 19.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.