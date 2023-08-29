ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Stock Sees a1.07 Increase

In the past week, IBN stock has gone up by 2.47%, with a monthly decline of -2.91% and a quarterly surge of 3.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.86% for ICICI Bank Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.06% for IBN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) is 18.66x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IBN is 0.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 38 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is $28.82, which is $6.42 above the current market price. The public float for IBN is 3.39B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.31% of that float. On August 29, 2023, IBN’s average trading volume was 3.85M shares.

IBN) stock’s latest price update

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.07 compared to its previous closing price of 23.43. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-28 that Billionaire Mark Mobius has decided to invest a great deal of his own money in emerging-market stocks. Mobius, who’s quite interested in India, South Korea and Taiwan, recently wrote “We are seeking companies that have established international diversification, and we’ve come across numerous enterprises with remarkable technological prowess that enables them to broaden their investor outreach.

IBN Trading at 1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares sank -3.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN rose by +2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.39. In addition, ICICI Bank Limited saw 8.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ICICI Bank Limited stands at +18.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.57. Equity return is now at value 17.80, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on ICICI Bank Limited (IBN), the company’s capital structure generated 95.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.92. Total debt to assets is 10.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.