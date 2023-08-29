Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.34 compared to its previous closing price of 2.18. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Marissa Bych – IR Maria Sainz – CEO, President & Director Brett Hale – Chief Administrative Officer and CFO Conference Call Participants Neil Chatterji – B. Riley Operator Good afternoon.

Is It Worth Investing in Hyperfine Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) is $2.97, which is $1.48 above the current market price. The public float for HYPR is 51.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HYPR on August 29, 2023 was 522.19K shares.

HYPR’s Market Performance

The stock of Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) has seen a -17.21% decrease in the past week, with a -31.99% drop in the past month, and a 36.49% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.98% for HYPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.06% for HYPR’s stock, with a 32.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYPR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HYPR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for HYPR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2.40 based on the research report published on August 11, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HYPR Trading at -16.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares sank -30.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYPR fell by -17.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +151.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.39. In addition, Hyperfine Inc. saw 140.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYPR starting from TEISSEYRE THOMAS, who sale 2,785 shares at the price of $2.26 back on Aug 16. After this action, TEISSEYRE THOMAS now owns 102,411 shares of Hyperfine Inc., valued at $6,294 using the latest closing price.

Siddiqui Khan, the CMO and Chief Strategy Officer of Hyperfine Inc., sale 1,729 shares at $2.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Siddiqui Khan is holding 76,981 shares at $3,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1068.27 for the present operating margin

+13.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyperfine Inc. stands at -1073.73. The total capital return value is set at -46.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.21. Equity return is now at value -41.30, with -37.90 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.