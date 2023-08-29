Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HYMC is 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HYMC is $13.00, The public float for HYMC is 157.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HYMC on August 29, 2023 was 2.39M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HYMC) stock’s latest price update

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC)’s stock price has increased by 0.15 compared to its previous closing price of 0.33. However, the company has seen a -10.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-07-17 that Investing in the stock market is no child’s play; it can sometimes seem like a rollercoaster ride. While some investors prefer to play it safe with large, blue-chip stocks, others seek the thrill of the high-risk, high-reward realm of penny stocks.

HYMC’s Market Performance

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has experienced a -10.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -26.04% drop in the past month, and a -2.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.64% for HYMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.81% for HYMC’s stock, with a -28.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYMC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HYMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HYMC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on October 23, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

HYMC Trading at -12.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.74%, as shares sank -25.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYMC fell by -10.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3828. In addition, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation saw -37.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYMC starting from GARRETT DIANE R, who sale 67,629 shares at the price of $0.34 back on Jun 05. After this action, GARRETT DIANE R now owns 2,125,447 shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, valued at $23,129 using the latest closing price.

RIDEOUT STANTON K, the Executive Vice President & CFO of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, sale 45,621 shares at $0.34 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that RIDEOUT STANTON K is holding 1,099,177 shares at $15,602 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.97 for the present operating margin

-62.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stands at -183.06. The total capital return value is set at -36.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.81. Equity return is now at value -101.20, with -23.50 for asset returns.

Based on Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC), the company’s capital structure generated 213.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.08. Total debt to assets is 54.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 209.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.