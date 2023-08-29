Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT)’s stock price has increased by 55.89 compared to its previous closing price of 6.28. However, the company has seen a 50.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-28 that Hersha Hospitality Trust agreed to be acquired by private equity firm KSL Capital Partners at a 60% premium to Friday’s closing price. The deal still requires shareholder approval, but is expected to close by the end of 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) Right Now?

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HT is 1.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HT is $9.56, which is -$1.54 below the current price. The public float for HT is 31.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HT on August 29, 2023 was 370.34K shares.

HT’s Market Performance

HT stock saw an increase of 50.15% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 56.64% and a quarterly increase of 67.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 53.27% for HT stock, with a simple moving average of 34.26% for the last 200 days.

HT Trading at 56.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +56.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HT rose by +50.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.56. In addition, Hersha Hospitality Trust saw 14.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HT starting from Hutchison Thomas J III, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $8.56 back on Feb 23. After this action, Hutchison Thomas J III now owns 151,319 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust, valued at $42,800 using the latest closing price.

Gillespie Michael R, the Chief Accounting Officer of Hersha Hospitality Trust, sale 10,000 shares at $8.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that Gillespie Michael R is holding 0 shares at $85,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HT

Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.