HCI Group Inc. (HCI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for HCI Group Inc. (HCI) by analysts is $82.67, which is $31.61 above the current market price. The public float for HCI is 5.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.30% of that float. On August 29, 2023, the average trading volume of HCI was 71.06K shares.

HCI stock's latest price update

The stock price of HCI Group Inc. (NYSE: HCI) has dropped by -8.21 compared to previous close of 55.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-15 that After losing some value lately, a hammer chart pattern has been formed for HCI Group (HCI), indicating that the stock has found support. This, combined with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions, could lead to a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

HCI’s Market Performance

HCI Group Inc. (HCI) has experienced a -8.53% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.69% drop in the past month, and a -6.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for HCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.58% for HCI’s stock, with a -0.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HCI Trading at -14.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares sank -18.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCI fell by -8.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.50. In addition, HCI Group Inc. saw 28.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCI starting from Harmsworth James Mark, who sale 9,963 shares at the price of $55.97 back on May 22. After this action, Harmsworth James Mark now owns 34,893 shares of HCI Group Inc., valued at $557,649 using the latest closing price.

Harmsworth James Mark, the Chief Financial Officer of HCI Group Inc., sale 5,037 shares at $56.38 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Harmsworth James Mark is holding 43,531 shares at $283,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HCI Group Inc. stands at -11.02. The total capital return value is set at -17.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.53. Equity return is now at value -11.20, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on HCI Group Inc. (HCI), the company’s capital structure generated 130.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.64. Total debt to assets is 19.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, HCI Group Inc. (HCI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.