Hasbro Inc.’s (HAS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has gone up by 11.70% for the week, with a 12.68% rise in the past month and a 17.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.50% for HAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.29% for HAS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hasbro Inc. (HAS) is $79.22, which is $10.35 above the current market price. The public float for HAS is 130.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HAS on August 29, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

HAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) has jumped by 1.39 compared to previous close of 69.68. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-08-22 that Hasbro Inc. this month forecast falling sales for this year, as the strike in Hollywood weighs on its entertainment segment. But BofA analysts on Tuesday said the toy and game maker should get a jolt in profit next year on the popularity of games like Monopoly Go and Baldur’s Gate 3.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HAS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $94 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HAS Trading at 10.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +9.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAS rose by +11.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.55. In addition, Hasbro Inc. saw 15.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.01 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hasbro Inc. stands at +3.48. The total capital return value is set at 5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.99. Equity return is now at value -9.40, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Hasbro Inc. (HAS), the company’s capital structure generated 144.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.13. Total debt to assets is 44.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.