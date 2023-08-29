H World Group Limited (HTHT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) is 85.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HTHT is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for H World Group Limited (HTHT) is $418.18, which is $15.93 above the current market price. The public float for HTHT is 315.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.34% of that float. On August 29, 2023, HTHT’s average trading volume was 1.43M shares.

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.42 in relation to its previous close of 40.26. However, the company has experienced a -5.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-25 that H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2023 9:00 PM ET Company Participants JI Qi – Chairman JIN Hui – Chief Executive Officer HE Jihong – Chief Financial Officer LIU Xinxin – President Jason Chen – Director, Investor Relations Conference Call Participants Ronald Leung – Bank of America Simon Chen – Goldman Sachs Sijie Lin – CICC Lydia Ling – Citi Lina Yan – HSBC Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the H World Quarter 2, 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

HTHT’s Market Performance

H World Group Limited (HTHT) has experienced a -5.29% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.47% drop in the past month, and a 7.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for HTHT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.60% for HTHT’s stock, with a -7.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTHT stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for HTHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HTHT in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $34 based on the research report published on October 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HTHT Trading at -4.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares sank -15.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTHT fell by -5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.81. In addition, H World Group Limited saw -3.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HTHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.95 for the present operating margin

+11.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for H World Group Limited stands at -13.14. The total capital return value is set at -1.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.98. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on H World Group Limited (HTHT), the company’s capital structure generated 502.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.41. Total debt to assets is 71.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 421.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of H World Group Limited (HTHT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.