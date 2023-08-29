Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) has gone up by 20.15% for the week, with a -0.31% drop in the past month and a 47.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.68% for SUPV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.39% for SUPV’s stock, with a 29.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) is $1.46, which is -$1.19 below the current market price. The public float for SUPV is 46.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SUPV on August 29, 2023 was 573.80K shares.

SUPV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) has jumped by 9.15 compared to previous close of 2.95. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-02-24 that Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen and could be a great choice for investors looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices.

SUPV Trading at 6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares surge +1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPV rose by +20.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, Grupo Supervielle S.A. saw 49.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Supervielle S.A. stands at -1.45. The total capital return value is set at 12.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.45.

Based on Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV), the company’s capital structure generated 6.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.25. Total debt to assets is 0.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.