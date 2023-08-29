The stock of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) has increased by 9.38 when compared to last closing price of 0.23.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-03-07 that The proposal to ban TikTok may be moving forward. In November 2022, the FBI informed the House Homeland Security Committee of national security concerns regarding the popular content-sharing platform.

Is It Worth Investing in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GROM is at 0.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for GROM is $0.60, The public float for GROM is 9.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.38% of that float. The average trading volume for GROM on August 29, 2023 was 555.91K shares.

GROM’s Market Performance

GROM’s stock has seen a -12.57% decrease for the week, with a -16.90% drop in the past month and a -35.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.63% for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.91% for GROM’s stock, with a -79.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GROM Trading at -23.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.03%, as shares sank -18.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROM fell by -11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3000. In addition, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. saw -83.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GROM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.08 for the present operating margin

+26.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stands at -300.98. The total capital return value is set at -28.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -75.25.

Based on Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM), the company’s capital structure generated 9.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.56. Total debt to assets is 6.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.