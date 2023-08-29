Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) has gone up by 14.96% for the week, with a 2.71% rise in the past month and a 25.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.72% for GSHD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.69% for GSHD’s stock, with a 34.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) is 263.14x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GSHD is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) is $72.00, which is $4.2 above the current market price. The public float for GSHD is 21.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.97% of that float. On August 29, 2023, GSHD’s average trading volume was 156.74K shares.

GSHD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) has increased by 15.27 when compared to last closing price of 59.58.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-25 that Meta is a dominant player in online advertising, but the stock is at its highest valuation in years. Roku holds the top spot in connected TV, but a pullback in ad spending could send the stock down further in the short term.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSHD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSHD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for GSHD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GSHD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $72 based on the research report published on February 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GSHD Trading at 8.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +5.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSHD rose by +16.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.78. In addition, Goosehead Insurance Inc saw 100.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GSHD starting from Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants, who sale 7,846 shares at the price of $59.56 back on Aug 28. After this action, Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants now owns 0 shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc, valued at $467,308 using the latest closing price.

Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants, the Member of 10% owner group of Goosehead Insurance Inc, sale 100 shares at $60.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Mark & Robyn Jones Descendants is holding 0 shares at $6,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GSHD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Goosehead Insurance Inc stands at +0.27. The total capital return value is set at 8.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.36. Equity return is now at value 38.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD), the company’s capital structure generated 1,547.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.93. Total debt to assets is 51.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,421.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.