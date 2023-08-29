Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED) is above average at 26.73x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) is $67.18, which is $13.34 above the current market price. The public float for GMED is 77.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GMED on August 29, 2023 was 849.35K shares.

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED)’s stock price has decreased by -1.68 compared to its previous closing price of 54.76. However, the company has seen a -2.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-04 that According to Globus Medical (GMED), the increase in R&D expenses is largely focused on Spine and Enabling Technologies.

GMED’s Market Performance

Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) has seen a -2.80% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.65% decline in the past month and a 1.72% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for GMED. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.73% for GMED stock, with a simple moving average of -13.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMED stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GMED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMED in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $67 based on the research report published on March 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GMED Trading at -7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -10.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMED fell by -2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.19. In addition, Globus Medical Inc. saw -27.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMED starting from Lemaitre Dan, who sale 43,450 shares at the price of $56.98 back on May 15. After this action, Lemaitre Dan now owns 10,800 shares of Globus Medical Inc., valued at $2,475,977 using the latest closing price.

Pfeil Keith W, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Globus Medical Inc., sale 29,167 shares at $77.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Pfeil Keith W is holding 0 shares at $2,262,426 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.11 for the present operating margin

+72.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Globus Medical Inc. stands at +18.59. The total capital return value is set at 13.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.59. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 9.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.