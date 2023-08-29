GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) has surged by 1.05 when compared to previous closing price of 68.59, but the company has seen a 0.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-18 that IQ-AI Ltd (LSE:IQAI, OTCQB:IQAIF) shares surged over 25% on Friday in response to its wholly owned subsidiary Imaging Biometrics entering into a commercial agreement with US multinational GE HealthCare (GEHC) to make its products available on GEHC’s MR Smart Subscription. IB Neuro and IB Delta T1 maps are applications that accept MRI data as input and automatically compute quantitative and proprietary images as output.

Is It Worth Investing in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Right Now?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for GEHC is $89.90, which is $20.36 above the current price. The public float for GEHC is 454.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GEHC on August 29, 2023 was 3.58M shares.

GEHC’s Market Performance

The stock of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) has seen a 0.49% increase in the past week, with a -10.99% drop in the past month, and a -11.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for GEHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.08% for GEHC stock, with a simple moving average of -7.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEHC stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for GEHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GEHC in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $80 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GEHC Trading at -9.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares sank -11.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEHC rose by +0.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.83. In addition, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. saw 18.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEHC starting from O’Neill Kevin Michael, who sale 15,609 shares at the price of $77.32 back on Jul 31. After this action, O’Neill Kevin Michael now owns 24,025 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., valued at $1,206,949 using the latest closing price.

Rott Roland, the CEO, Ultrasound of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., sale 2,473 shares at $77.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Rott Roland is holding 22,335 shares at $191,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.98 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stands at +10.35. The total capital return value is set at 14.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.89. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.99. Total debt to assets is 31.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.