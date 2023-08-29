Frontline plc (FRO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 18.38. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-27 that Frontline is a sector leader with a modern and efficient fleet, balance sheet strength leads to high investor returns. The company’s operating costs remained stable while rates remained elevated, allowing all incremental income to go directly to the bottom line. Frontline recorded its highest Q2 profit since 2008, with strong revenues and a cash dividend of $0.80 per share.

Is It Worth Investing in Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) Right Now?

Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FRO is 0.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FRO is $22.70, which is $3.86 above the current price. The public float for FRO is 142.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRO on August 29, 2023 was 3.06M shares.

FRO’s Market Performance

The stock of Frontline plc (FRO) has seen a 0.61% increase in the past week, with a 12.81% rise in the past month, and a 19.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for FRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.29% for FRO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FRO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FRO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $17 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FRO Trading at 13.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +7.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRO rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.62. In addition, Frontline plc saw 49.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.77 for the present operating margin

+21.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontline plc stands at +30.70. The total capital return value is set at 4.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52.

Based on Frontline plc (FRO), the company’s capital structure generated 83.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.42. Total debt to assets is 35.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Frontline plc (FRO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.