Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) by analysts is $69.01, which is $17.37 above the current market price. The public float for FIS is 589.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. On August 29, 2023, the average trading volume of FIS was 4.93M shares.

FIS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) has surged by 2.23 when compared to previous closing price of 54.74, but the company has seen a 0.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that Higher transaction volumes, an advanced digital suite, continuous partnerships and a rebound in travel might aid the Financial Transaction Services space. Stocks like V, MA, FIS, GPN and EFX are poised to benefit from the favorable industry trends.

FIS’s Market Performance

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has experienced a 0.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.19% drop in the past month, and a 2.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for FIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.80% for FIS stock, with a simple moving average of -8.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for FIS by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for FIS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $60 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FIS Trading at -2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIS rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.76. In addition, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. saw -17.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIS starting from Goldstein Jeffrey A, who purchase 929 shares at the price of $58.82 back on Jul 17. After this action, Goldstein Jeffrey A now owns 6,333 shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., valued at $54,644 using the latest closing price.

Alemany Ellen R, the Director of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., purchase 760 shares at $58.82 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that Alemany Ellen R is holding 3,743 shares at $44,703 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIS

Equity return is now at value -78.60, with -36.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.