Exscientia plc (EXAI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI) has dropped by -12.20 compared to previous close of 6.72. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-23 that Artificial intelligence is changing the drug-discovery process by making it much faster and cheaper. Traditionally, most biotech stock drug candidates fail.

Is It Worth Investing in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EXAI is 0.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Exscientia plc (EXAI) is $14.60, which is $8.7 above the current market price. The public float for EXAI is 89.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. On August 29, 2023, EXAI’s average trading volume was 378.35K shares.

EXAI’s Market Performance

The stock of Exscientia plc (EXAI) has seen a -9.37% decrease in the past week, with a -23.77% drop in the past month, and a -25.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.51% for EXAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.75% for EXAI’s stock, with a -8.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXAI Trading at -15.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.05%, as shares sank -33.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAI fell by -9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.94. In addition, Exscientia plc saw 10.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAI

Equity return is now at value -32.00, with -23.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Exscientia plc (EXAI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.