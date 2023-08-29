Exelon Corporation (EXC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.12 in relation to its previous close of 40.30. However, the company has experienced a 1.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-02 that Exelon (EXC) to invest $31.3 billion in the 2023-2026 period to strengthen its transmission and distribution network, and serve its more than 10 million customers efficiently.

Is It Worth Investing in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) Right Now?

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Exelon Corporation (EXC) is $44.83, which is $4.92 above the current market price. The public float for EXC is 993.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXC on August 29, 2023 was 5.60M shares.

EXC’s Market Performance

The stock of Exelon Corporation (EXC) has seen a 1.28% increase in the past week, with a -3.48% drop in the past month, and a 2.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.44% for EXC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.13% for EXC’s stock, with a -2.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for EXC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EXC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $43 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXC Trading at -1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares sank -3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXC rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.22. In addition, Exelon Corporation saw -6.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXC starting from Khouzami Carim V, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $41.65 back on Mar 17. After this action, Khouzami Carim V now owns 4,498 shares of Exelon Corporation, valued at $249,900 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.56 for the present operating margin

+24.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exelon Corporation stands at +10.77. The total capital return value is set at 4.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.12. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Exelon Corporation (EXC), the company’s capital structure generated 161.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.81. Total debt to assets is 42.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Exelon Corporation (EXC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.