Examining the Volatility of Exelixis Inc.’s (EXEL) Stock

The stock of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) has gone up by 3.79% for the week, with a 11.74% rise in the past month and a 15.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.88% for EXEL.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.72% for EXEL’s stock, with a 20.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) Right Now?

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EXEL is 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EXEL is $25.00, which is $2.82 above the current price. The public float for EXEL is 312.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXEL on August 29, 2023 was 2.48M shares.

EXEL) stock’s latest price update

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL)’s stock price has soared by 0.86 in relation to previous closing price of 21.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-27 that Phase 3 CABINET study, using CABOMETYX to treat patients with advanced pancreatic cancer and advanced pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, stopped early due to overwhelming efficacy. Results from the phase 3 CABINET study are to be discussed with the FDA for the possibility of being able to file a regulatory application of CABOMETYX for these patient populations. Detailed results from the phase 3 CABINET study are to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting in 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXEL stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for EXEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EXEL in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $29 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXEL Trading at 10.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +12.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXEL rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.10. In addition, Exelixis Inc. saw 38.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXEL starting from Senner Christopher J., who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $20.68 back on Aug 04. After this action, Senner Christopher J. now owns 571,631 shares of Exelixis Inc., valued at $1,240,800 using the latest closing price.

Senner Christopher J., the EVP and CFO of Exelixis Inc., sale 60,000 shares at $20.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Senner Christopher J. is holding 571,631 shares at $1,230,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.51 for the present operating margin

+96.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exelixis Inc. stands at +11.31. The total capital return value is set at 8.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.38. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Exelixis Inc. (EXEL), the company’s capital structure generated 8.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.71. Total debt to assets is 6.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.