Evaluating the Impact of -2.77 Increase on Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s (SHPH) Stock

The stock of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) has seen a -8.09% decrease in the past week, with a -24.44% drop in the past month, and a -37.61% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.27% for SHPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.48% for SHPH’s stock, with a -54.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SHPH is 7.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. On August 29, 2023, the average trading volume of SHPH was 205.58K shares.

SHPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) has decreased by -2.77 when compared to last closing price of 0.70.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-24 that Penny stocks present an intriguing opportunity for individuals seeking to grow wealth on a budget. This realm of the financial market is celebrated for its high-yield potential, making it a lucrative proposition for those with modest portfolios.

SHPH Trading at -28.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares sank -25.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHPH fell by -8.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7931. In addition, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. saw -65.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHPH starting from Dritschilo Anatoly, who sale 8,372 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Dec 29. After this action, Dritschilo Anatoly now owns 1,085,200 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., valued at $13,437 using the latest closing price.

Jacobs Bette, the Director of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., sale 4,366 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Jacobs Bette is holding 31,221 shares at $7,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHPH

The total capital return value is set at -65.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.10. Equity return is now at value -65.90, with -52.80 for asset returns.

Based on Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH), the company’s capital structure generated 9.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.88.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.