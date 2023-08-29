Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX)’s stock price has plunge by 1.38relation to previous closing price of 5.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.71% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-03 that Equinox Gold Corp (NYSE:EQX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 3, 2023 7:00 AM ET Company Participants Rhylin Bailie – Vice President of Investor Relations Greg Smith – CEO, President and Director Peter Hardie – Chief Financial Officer Doug Reddy – Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Kerry Smith – Haywood Securities Anita Soni – CIBC Wayne Lam – RBC Dalton Baretto – Canaccord Genuity Operator Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator.

Is It Worth Investing in Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) is above average at 103.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.96.

The public float for EQX is 286.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EQX on August 29, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

EQX’s Market Performance

EQX stock saw a decrease of 11.71% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.28% and a quarterly a decrease of 12.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.43% for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.47% for EQX’s stock, with a 15.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EQX Trading at 6.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares surge +3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQX rose by +11.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.80. In addition, Equinox Gold Corp. saw 57.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EQX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.09 for the present operating margin

+6.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinox Gold Corp. stands at -11.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.33.

Based on Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.85. Total debt to assets is 22.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.