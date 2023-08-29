Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for EGLX is at 1.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EGLX is $3.07, The public float for EGLX is 131.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.73% of that float. The average trading volume for EGLX on August 29, 2023 was 172.76K shares.

EGLX) stock’s latest price update

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.43 compared to its previous closing price of 0.42. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Matt Chesler – Investor Relations Nick Brien – Chief Executive Officer Alex Macdonald – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Mike Crawford – B. Riley Securities Kevin Krishnaratne – Scotiabank Robert Young – Canaccord Genuity Drew McReynolds – RBC Gianluca Tucci – Haywood Securities Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to the Enthusiast Gaming Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

EGLX’s Market Performance

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) has experienced a -7.53% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.64% drop in the past month, and a 1.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.58% for EGLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.87% for EGLX’s stock, with a -20.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EGLX Trading at -12.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.34%, as shares sank -24.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGLX fell by -7.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5200. In addition, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. saw -17.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.56 for the present operating margin

+1.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. stands at -37.88. The total capital return value is set at -17.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.04. Equity return is now at value -27.00, with -20.20 for asset returns.

Based on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX), the company’s capital structure generated 7.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.26. Total debt to assets is 5.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.