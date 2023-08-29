Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has seen a -1.67% decrease in the past week, with a 1.86% gain in the past month, and a 6.73% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for EDR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.58% for EDR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Right Now?

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EDR is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EDR is $32.83, which is $8.71 above the current market price. The public float for EDR is 300.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.11% of that float. The average trading volume for EDR on August 29, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

EDR) stock’s latest price update

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR)’s stock price has soared by 1.86 in relation to previous closing price of 23.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-28 that BofA Securities analysts view Endeavor Group holdings Inc (EDR) as an “Entourage” of highly attractive assets that each, individually, have exposure to favorable secular tailwinds within the Media and Entertainment industry. In an update to clients, they noted that Endeavor will own 51% of the proposed merger between UFC and WWE, which will be named TKO Holdings Group, and they believe there is a significant disconnect between the value public markets are ascribing to EDR’s asset base compared to what public/private transactions would suggest EDR’s assets are worth.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDR stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for EDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EDR in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $33 based on the research report published on May 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EDR Trading at 2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +2.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDR fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.28. In addition, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. saw 6.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDR starting from Emanuel Ariel, who sale 236,487 shares at the price of $24.09 back on Aug 28. After this action, Emanuel Ariel now owns 279,597 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., valued at $5,696,995 using the latest closing price.

Whitesell Patrick, the Executive Chairman of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., sale 56,797 shares at $24.13 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Whitesell Patrick is holding 72,797 shares at $1,370,353 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.20 for the present operating margin

+55.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stands at +2.45. The total capital return value is set at 7.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.78. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR), the company’s capital structure generated 295.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.73. Total debt to assets is 44.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 287.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.