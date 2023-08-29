Electrovaya Inc. (ELVA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ELVA is 1.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Electrovaya Inc. (ELVA) is $12.00, The public float for ELVA is 21.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% of that float. On August 29, 2023, ELVA’s average trading volume was 66.83K shares.

ELVA stock's latest price update

The stock of Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ: ELVA) has decreased by -7.88 when compared to last closing price of 3.68.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-17 that Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 6:00 PM ET Company Participants John Gibson – CFO Dr. Raj DasGupta – CEO Conference Call Participants Eric Stine – Craig Hallum Sameer Joshi – H.C. Wainwright Pavel Molchanov – Raymond James Tom Curran – Seaport Research Shawn Severson – Water Tower Research Aaron Martin – AIGH Investment Partners Operator Welcome to the Electrovaya Q3 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

ELVA’s Market Performance

ELVA’s stock has fallen by -8.63% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.50% and a quarterly drop of -7.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.10% for Electrovaya Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.81% for ELVA’s stock, with a -16.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ELVA Trading at -20.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares sank -22.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELVA fell by -8.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.88. In addition, Electrovaya Inc. saw -8.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.22 for the present operating margin

+23.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electrovaya Inc. stands at -33.03. Equity return is now at value -95.70, with -8.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Electrovaya Inc. (ELVA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.