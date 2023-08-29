ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) is $66.88, which is $4.68 above the current market price. The public float for ECX is 239.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ECX on August 29, 2023 was 238.11K shares.

ECX) stock’s latest price update

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ECX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.65 compared to its previous closing price of 4.11. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Adam Kay – Head of IR Ziyu Shen – Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Peter Cirino – COO Phil Zhou – CFO Conference Call Participants Derek Soderberg – Cantor Fitzgerald Shelley Wang – Morgan Stanley Xiaoyi Lei – Jefferies Poe Fratt – Alliance Global Partners Adam Kay Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. With me today are ECARX Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Ziyu Shen; Chief Operating Officer, Peter Cirino; and our recently appointed Chief Financial Officer, Phil Zhou.

ECX’s Market Performance

ECX’s stock has risen by 8.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.96% and a quarterly drop of -28.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.81% for ECARX Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.89% for ECX’s stock, with a -29.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ECX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ECX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ECX Trading at -15.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares sank -15.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECX rose by +8.18%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.33. In addition, ECARX Holdings Inc. saw -42.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ECX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.81 for the present operating margin

+27.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for ECARX Holdings Inc. stands at -43.29. The total capital return value is set at -90.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -137.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.