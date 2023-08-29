Earlyworks Co. Ltd (ELWS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ELWS is 14.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.82% of that float. The average trading volume for ELWS on August 29, 2023 was 581.62K shares.

Earlyworks Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: ELWS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.27 compared to its previous closing price of 1.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-29 that U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: July Closes Out With 2023’s First Direct Listing And A Wave Of Small IPOs

ELWS’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 9.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.25% for ELWS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.24% for ELWS’s stock, with a -26.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ELWS Trading at -26.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.38%, as shares sank -30.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELWS fell by -11.61%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6249. In addition, Earlyworks Co. Ltd saw -61.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Earlyworks Co. Ltd (ELWS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.