e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 74.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) by analysts is $146.00, which is $14.83 above the current market price. The public float for ELF is 51.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.88% of that float. On August 29, 2023, the average trading volume of ELF was 1.09M shares.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF)’s stock price has soared by 6.96 in relation to previous closing price of 122.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-21 that Investors interested in Cosmetics stocks are likely familiar with Helen of Troy (HELE) and e.l.f. Beauty (ELF).

ELF’s Market Performance

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has seen a 10.77% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.38% gain in the past month and a 25.01% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for ELF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.86% for ELF’s stock, with a 55.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $107 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELF Trading at 11.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +11.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF rose by +9.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +160.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.95. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. saw 137.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from AMIN TARANG, who sale 39,740 shares at the price of $130.40 back on Aug 07. After this action, AMIN TARANG now owns 252,792 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., valued at $5,182,175 using the latest closing price.

AMIN TARANG, the Chief Executive Officer of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., sale 16,664 shares at $130.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that AMIN TARANG is holding 280,673 shares at $2,170,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.77 for the present operating margin

+64.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. stands at +10.63. The total capital return value is set at 14.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.64. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 17.00 for asset returns.

Based on e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF), the company’s capital structure generated 19.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.66. Total debt to assets is 13.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.