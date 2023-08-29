Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) is 22.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DOW is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Dow Inc. (DOW) is $56.15, which is $1.61 above the current market price. The public float for DOW is 702.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. On August 29, 2023, DOW’s average trading volume was 4.67M shares.

DOW) stock’s latest price update

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW)’s stock price has increased by 1.15 compared to its previous closing price of 53.98. However, the company has seen a 0.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-28 that Two new sample Breakout Stocks for Week 35 curated by the MDA model for a 10% short-term upside along with a Dow pick. The Momentum Gauges, S&P 500 Gauges, and Weekly Gauges all continue negative after the longest positive signal since March 2021 on the weekly gauges. Last week three of the four picks gained over the 10% mark, closing up an average of +9.17% for the week with strong Segment 6 momentum.

DOW’s Market Performance

DOW’s stock has risen by 0.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.55% and a quarterly rise of 8.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.69% for Dow Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.08% for DOW’s stock, with a 1.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOW stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for DOW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOW in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $52 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOW Trading at 1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -3.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOW rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.55. In addition, Dow Inc. saw 8.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOW starting from Dial Debra L., who purchase 400 shares at the price of $54.17 back on Apr 28. After this action, Dial Debra L. now owns 2,025 shares of Dow Inc., valued at $21,668 using the latest closing price.

Dial Debra L., the Director of Dow Inc., purchase 450 shares at $48.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Dial Debra L. is holding 1,625 shares at $21,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.37 for the present operating margin

+13.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dow Inc. stands at +8.01. The total capital return value is set at 14.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.02. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Dow Inc. (DOW), the company’s capital structure generated 80.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.64. Total debt to assets is 27.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dow Inc. (DOW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.