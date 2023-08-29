Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.83 in comparison to its previous close of 0.27, however, the company has experienced a 8.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Tony Saldana – General Counsel, EVP Legal & Compliance and Secretary Joe Marinucci – President, CEO & Manager Vanessa Guzmán-Clark – Interim CFO Conference Call Participants Maria Ripps – Canaccord David Marsh – Singular Research Operator Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DMS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DMS is also noteworthy at 0.53.

The average price estimated by analysts for DMS is $1.50, which is $1.45 above than the current price. The public float for DMS is 19.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. The average trading volume of DMS on August 29, 2023 was 248.03K shares.

DMS’s Market Performance

DMS stock saw a decrease of 8.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.19% and a quarterly a decrease of -37.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.12% for Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.76% for DMS’s stock, with a -65.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DMS Trading at -6.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.89%, as shares sank -4.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMS rose by +8.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2878. In addition, Digital Media Solutions Inc. saw -77.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DMS

Equity return is now at value 72.00, with -14.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.