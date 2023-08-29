DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, DKS stock has gone down by -21.01%, with a monthly decline of -14.13% and a quarterly plunge of -7.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.16% for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.78% for DKS’s stock, with a -11.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is above average at 10.41x. The 36-month beta value for DKS is also noteworthy at 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for DKS is $132.95, which is $17.3 above than the current price. The public float for DKS is 60.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.62% of that float. The average trading volume of DKS on August 29, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

DKS) stock’s latest price update

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.01 in relation to its previous close of 111.67. However, the company has experienced a -21.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-25 that Buying dividend stocks can be tricky. Oftentimes, stocks that pay exorbitantly high dividends have underlying financial problems, and their share price is languishing.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKS stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for DKS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DKS in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $140 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DKS Trading at -14.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares sank -17.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKS fell by -21.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.67. In addition, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. saw -3.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKS starting from MATHRANI SANDEEP, who purchase 1,300 shares at the price of $113.54 back on Aug 24. After this action, MATHRANI SANDEEP now owns 6,647 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc., valued at $147,602 using the latest closing price.

Gupta Navdeep, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc., sale 16,321 shares at $136.28 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Gupta Navdeep is holding 97,012 shares at $2,224,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.20 for the present operating margin

+34.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stands at +8.43. The total capital return value is set at 22.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.94. Equity return is now at value 39.60, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS), the company’s capital structure generated 166.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.49. Total debt to assets is 42.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 165.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In summary, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.