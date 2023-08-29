D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is above average at 8.22x. The 36-month beta value for DHI is also noteworthy at 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DHI is $145.35, which is $27.44 above than the current price. The public float for DHI is 301.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.48% of that float. The average trading volume of DHI on August 29, 2023 was 3.00M shares.

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.59 in relation to its previous close of 114.94. However, the company has experienced a -0.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-28 that Buffett only initiated three new positions in Q2. His largest new holding has three big pluses working in its favor.

DHI’s Market Performance

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has seen a -0.28% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.35% decline in the past month and a 8.35% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for DHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.47% for DHI’s stock, with a 11.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DHI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DHI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $160 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DHI Trading at -5.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -8.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHI fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.74. In addition, D.R. Horton Inc. saw 29.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHI starting from BUCHANAN MICHAEL R, who sale 1,639 shares at the price of $127.03 back on Aug 07. After this action, BUCHANAN MICHAEL R now owns 470 shares of D.R. Horton Inc., valued at $208,202 using the latest closing price.

WHEAT BILL W, the EVP and CFO of D.R. Horton Inc., sale 32,000 shares at $117.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that WHEAT BILL W is holding 219,115 shares at $3,769,994 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.02 for the present operating margin

+31.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for D.R. Horton Inc. stands at +17.50. The total capital return value is set at 33.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.47. Equity return is now at value 23.80, with 15.70 for asset returns.

Based on D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI), the company’s capital structure generated 31.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.97. Total debt to assets is 19.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 89.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.24.

Conclusion

In summary, D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.