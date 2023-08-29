Coty Inc. (COTY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) is above average at 20.04x. The 36-month beta value for COTY is also noteworthy at 1.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for COTY is $13.17, which is $1.91 above than the current price. The public float for COTY is 334.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.17% of that float. The average trading volume of COTY on August 29, 2023 was 4.46M shares.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY)’s stock price has plunge by 2.18relation to previous closing price of 11.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.64% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-26 that Coty’s strong FY23 results, highlighted by robust sales growth in key segments, indicate a company on a promising trajectory. The significant performance illustrates Coty’s successful turnaround efforts. Despite commendable achievements, Coty’s potential remains largely untapped, especially in markets like Brazil and Asia, which underscores its growth outlook. Coty’s effective execution of its deleveraging strategy is clear, showcased by successful cash flow generation that reduces financial leverage. Divestitures, notably the Wella stake sale, reinforce a robust balance sheet.

COTY’s Market Performance

COTY’s stock has risen by 2.64% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.01% and a quarterly rise of 2.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.00% for Coty Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.86% for COTY stock, with a simple moving average of 4.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COTY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for COTY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COTY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COTY Trading at -6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -6.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COTY rose by +2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.55. In addition, Coty Inc. saw 31.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COTY starting from Goudet Olivier, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $7.61 back on Nov 15. After this action, Goudet Olivier now owns 1,039,129 shares of Coty Inc., valued at $760,980 using the latest closing price.

Goudet Olivier, the Director of Coty Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $7.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Goudet Olivier is holding 939,129 shares at $755,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.79 for the present operating margin

+60.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coty Inc. stands at +9.15. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Coty Inc. (COTY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.