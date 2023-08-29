Corning Incorporated (GLW) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) has surged by 0.68 when compared to previous closing price of 32.43, but the company has seen a 2.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-22 that Corning is a long-standing company with a diverse portfolio of products, including display technologies, optical communications, and specialty materials. The company has experienced a recent downturn in revenue and margins due to supply chain disruptions and cost inflation, but there are signs of improvement. Corning may benefit from the AI boom and expects growth in its optical communications, automotive exteriors, and solar business. The stock is attractively priced and offers an appealing dividend yield.

Is It Worth Investing in Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) is above average at 44.54x. The 36-month beta value for GLW is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for GLW is $38.25, which is $5.6 above than the current price. The public float for GLW is 770.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.17% of that float. The average trading volume of GLW on August 29, 2023 was 4.52M shares.

GLW’s Market Performance

The stock of Corning Incorporated (GLW) has seen a 2.03% increase in the past week, with a -3.29% drop in the past month, and a 3.55% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.40% for GLW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.08% for GLW’s stock, with a -2.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GLW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GLW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $39 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GLW Trading at -3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares sank -3.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLW rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.56. In addition, Corning Incorporated saw 2.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLW starting from WEEKS WENDELL P, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $33.78 back on Jul 26. After this action, WEEKS WENDELL P now owns 847,474 shares of Corning Incorporated, valued at $3,378,000 using the latest closing price.

STEVERSON LEWIS A, the EVP and CLAO of Corning Incorporated, sale 16,710 shares at $34.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that STEVERSON LEWIS A is holding 29,378 shares at $572,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.44 for the present operating margin

+32.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corning Incorporated stands at +9.31. The total capital return value is set at 8.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.66. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Corning Incorporated (GLW), the company’s capital structure generated 65.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.43. Total debt to assets is 26.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In summary, Corning Incorporated (GLW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.