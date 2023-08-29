Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Stock Records 10.87% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Confluent Inc. (CFLT) has gone down by -2.03% for the week, with a -7.61% drop in the past month and a 10.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.47% for CFLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.63% for CFLT stock, with a simple moving average of 19.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Confluent Inc. (CFLT) is $39.38, which is $7.96 above the current market price. The public float for CFLT is 202.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CFLT on August 29, 2023 was 4.41M shares.

CFLT) stock’s latest price update

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT)’s stock price has plunge by -1.82relation to previous closing price of 32.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.03% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that Confluent has a strong revenue growth and is well-positioned to capture the data streaming market. The company’s gross margin has improved and it is expected to break even at the operating margin level in Q4-2023. The US market and the company’s ability to attract new customers are potential risk factors to consider.

CFLT Trading at -7.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares sank -7.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFLT fell by -2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.24. In addition, Confluent Inc. saw 43.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFLT starting from Verbowski Chad, who sale 8,745 shares at the price of $32.14 back on Aug 22. After this action, Verbowski Chad now owns 435,322 shares of Confluent Inc., valued at $281,064 using the latest closing price.

Sivaram Rohan, the Chief Financial Officer of Confluent Inc., sale 3,923 shares at $32.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Sivaram Rohan is holding 170,967 shares at $126,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-78.77 for the present operating margin

+65.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Confluent Inc. stands at -77.23. The total capital return value is set at -23.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.56. Equity return is now at value -62.50, with -20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Confluent Inc. (CFLT), the company’s capital structure generated 145.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.21. Total debt to assets is 47.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Confluent Inc. (CFLT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.