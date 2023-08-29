Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG)’s stock price has increased by 0.97 compared to its previous closing price of 30.02. However, the company has seen a 1.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-23 that Non-cyclical stocks offer steady growth and reliability, attracting investors during economic downturns. Rising interest rates and inflation pose a risk to stocks, making bonds with “durable” interest rates an attractive option. Consumer staples stocks have underperformed in 2023 but may see a turnaround due to potential inflation risks and rising oil prices.

Is It Worth Investing in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) Right Now?

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.29x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) by analysts is $36.93, which is $6.62 above the current market price. The public float for CAG is 475.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.22% of that float. On August 29, 2023, the average trading volume of CAG was 4.14M shares.

CAG’s Market Performance

The stock of Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) has seen a 1.75% increase in the past week, with a -8.23% drop in the past month, and a -13.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for CAG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.25% for CAG’s stock, with a -15.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CAG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CAG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $37 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAG Trading at -6.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares sank -7.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAG rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.88. In addition, Conagra Brands Inc. saw -21.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAG starting from McGough Thomas M, who sale 75,522 shares at the price of $33.07 back on Aug 02. After this action, McGough Thomas M now owns 157,125 shares of Conagra Brands Inc., valued at $2,497,513 using the latest closing price.

Brock Charisse, the EVP, Chief HR Officer of Conagra Brands Inc., sale 7,036 shares at $37.04 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Brock Charisse is holding 94,802 shares at $260,613 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.26 for the present operating margin

+26.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conagra Brands Inc. stands at +5.56. The total capital return value is set at 10.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.13. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG), the company’s capital structure generated 108.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.01. Total debt to assets is 42.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.