Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CTSH is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 18 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CTSH is $71.66, which is $0.2 above the current price. The public float for CTSH is 503.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTSH on August 29, 2023 was 3.81M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CTSH) stock’s latest price update

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.80 in comparison to its previous close of 70.06, however, the company has experienced a 2.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investopedia reported 2023-08-03 that The S&P 500 fell 0.3% on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 after weaker-than-expected earnings reports from ecommerce, travel, and chip companies weighed on the index.

CTSH’s Market Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) has seen a 2.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.39% gain in the past month and a 12.31% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for CTSH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.77% for CTSH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTSH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CTSH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CTSH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $77 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTSH Trading at 5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +6.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTSH rose by +2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.62. In addition, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation saw 23.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTSH starting from Patsalos-Fox Michael, who sale 6,926 shares at the price of $62.79 back on Jun 12. After this action, Patsalos-Fox Michael now owns 64,695 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, valued at $434,875 using the latest closing price.

Mackay Leo S. Jr., the Director of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, sale 4,473 shares at $61.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Mackay Leo S. Jr. is holding 26,671 shares at $277,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+33.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stands at +11.79. The total capital return value is set at 21.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.92. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Based on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), the company’s capital structure generated 12.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.16. Total debt to assets is 8.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.