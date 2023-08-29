CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) is 1.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNEY is 0.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) is $1.20, The public float for CNEY is 23.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.54% of that float. On August 29, 2023, CNEY’s average trading volume was 595.85K shares.

CNEY) stock’s latest price update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY)’s stock price has dropped by -12.80 in relation to previous closing price of 0.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -18.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-02 that Quite frankly, the best $1 stocks to buy now are only for people with “stupid” money. By that, I mean you’re swimming so deeply in green-tinted paper that you need to lose some of that cash, just to feel alive again.

CNEY’s Market Performance

CNEY’s stock has fallen by -18.28% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.48% and a quarterly drop of -35.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.32% for CN Energy Group. Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.97% for CNEY’s stock, with a -67.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNEY Trading at -17.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.69%, as shares sank -22.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNEY fell by -18.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1912. In addition, CN Energy Group. Inc. saw -79.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+13.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for CN Energy Group. Inc. stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.02. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.48. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.