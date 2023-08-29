Cloudflare Inc. (NET) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NET is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NET is $69.95, which is $6.78 above the current price. The public float for NET is 289.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NET on August 29, 2023 was 4.32M shares.

NET) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) has jumped by 2.93 compared to previous close of 61.83. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-23 that DigitalOcean made a splash by acquiring Paperspace and giving its customers a simple way to build and deploy AI models. Even as growth has slowed for DigitalOcean, the company continues to churn out free cash flow.

NET’s Market Performance

NET’s stock has risen by 6.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.46% and a quarterly drop of -3.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.19% for Cloudflare Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.74% for NET’s stock, with a 11.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NET stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for NET by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for NET in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $50 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NET Trading at -2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares sank -6.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NET rose by +7.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.94. In addition, Cloudflare Inc. saw 40.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NET starting from Zatlyn Michelle, who sale 12,820 shares at the price of $63.22 back on Aug 24. After this action, Zatlyn Michelle now owns 0 shares of Cloudflare Inc., valued at $810,439 using the latest closing price.

Zatlyn Michelle, the President and COO of Cloudflare Inc., sale 12,820 shares at $59.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Zatlyn Michelle is holding 0 shares at $764,767 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.51 for the present operating margin

+76.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cloudflare Inc. stands at -19.83. The total capital return value is set at -11.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.12. Equity return is now at value -35.20, with -8.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cloudflare Inc. (NET), the company’s capital structure generated 252.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.65. Total debt to assets is 60.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cloudflare Inc. (NET) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.