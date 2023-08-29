Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG)’s stock price has soared by 4.18 in relation to previous closing price of 9.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-24 that The broad tech market may have seen its heyday come and go post-pandemic. Today’s investors are skittish about high-flying growth opportunities amid promising 5% yield on savings accounts and Treasuries.

Is It Worth Investing in Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) is above average at 5.18x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chegg Inc. (CHGG) is $13.35, which is $4.7 above the current market price. The public float for CHGG is 112.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CHGG on August 29, 2023 was 3.21M shares.

CHGG’s Market Performance

CHGG stock saw a decrease of -0.80% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.16% and a quarterly a decrease of 8.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.41% for Chegg Inc. (CHGG).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.07% for CHGG’s stock, with a -39.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHGG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CHGG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CHGG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on May 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHGG Trading at 3.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHGG fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.07. In addition, Chegg Inc. saw -60.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHGG starting from Schultz Nathan J., who sale 1,751 shares at the price of $10.75 back on Jun 14. After this action, Schultz Nathan J. now owns 437,078 shares of Chegg Inc., valued at $18,823 using the latest closing price.

Schultz Nathan J., the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Chegg Inc., sale 818 shares at $9.56 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Schultz Nathan J. is holding 441,917 shares at $7,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.92 for the present operating margin

+74.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chegg Inc. stands at +34.77. The total capital return value is set at 0.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.42. Equity return is now at value 26.70, with 12.20 for asset returns.

Based on Chegg Inc. (CHGG), the company’s capital structure generated 108.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.00. Total debt to assets is 49.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Chegg Inc. (CHGG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.