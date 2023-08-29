Centene Corporation (CNC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC)’s stock price has soared by 0.85 in relation to previous closing price of 63.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-08-28 that Centene will sell a British hospital operator for $1.2 billion as the health insurer continues to focus on its core U.S. health insurance businesses.

Is It Worth Investing in Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is 13.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNC is 0.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Centene Corporation (CNC) is $83.22, which is $19.13 above the current market price. The public float for CNC is 537.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. On August 29, 2023, CNC’s average trading volume was 3.33M shares.

CNC’s Market Performance

The stock of Centene Corporation (CNC) has seen a 0.30% increase in the past week, with a -3.26% drop in the past month, and a 2.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for CNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.11% for CNC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.90% for the last 200 days.

CNC Trading at -3.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares sank -5.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNC rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.20. In addition, Centene Corporation saw -21.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNC starting from Robinson Lori Jean, who sale 1,400 shares at the price of $66.59 back on Apr 27. After this action, Robinson Lori Jean now owns 8,508 shares of Centene Corporation, valued at $93,226 using the latest closing price.

LONDON SARAH, the Chief Executive Officer of Centene Corporation, purchase 30,000 shares at $62.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that LONDON SARAH is holding 313,953 shares at $1,878,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Centene Corporation stands at +0.83. The total capital return value is set at 8.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.55. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Centene Corporation (CNC), the company’s capital structure generated 88.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.00. Total debt to assets is 27.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Centene Corporation (CNC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.