Celestica Inc. (CLS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) is above average at 16.45x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Celestica Inc. (CLS) is $22.45, which is $0.59 above the current market price. The public float for CLS is 111.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CLS on August 29, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

CLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) has increased by 4.26 when compared to last closing price of 21.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-23 that Celestica (CLS) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.

CLS’s Market Performance

Celestica Inc. (CLS) has seen a 9.96% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.75% gain in the past month and a 76.96% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.77% for CLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.06% for CLS’s stock, with a 68.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLS Trading at 27.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares surge +3.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLS rose by +9.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.28. In addition, Celestica Inc. saw 101.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.72 for the present operating margin

+8.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celestica Inc. stands at +2.01. The total capital return value is set at 11.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26. Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Celestica Inc. (CLS), the company’s capital structure generated 46.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.91. Total debt to assets is 13.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Celestica Inc. (CLS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.