Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Stock Records 8.34% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) has gone up by 3.22% for the week, with a -2.13% drop in the past month and a 8.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.84% for CAH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.27% for CAH stock, with a simple moving average of 9.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Right Now?

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 90.55x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) is $97.65, which is $7.91 above the current market price. The public float for CAH is 249.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAH on August 29, 2023 was 2.44M shares.

CAH) stock’s latest price update

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH)’s stock price has plunge by 2.41relation to previous closing price of 87.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.22% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-08-16 that Many investors continue to look for growth wherever they can find it. That makes the healthcare sector very compelling.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAH stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CAH by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for CAH in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $100 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAH Trading at -2.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAH rose by +3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.90. In addition, Cardinal Health Inc. saw 16.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAH starting from Scherer Mary C., who sale 20,695 shares at the price of $86.27 back on Aug 18. After this action, Scherer Mary C. now owns 10,649 shares of Cardinal Health Inc., valued at $1,785,358 using the latest closing price.

Mason Stephen M, the CEO, Medical Segment of Cardinal Health Inc., sale 37,500 shares at $87.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Mason Stephen M is holding 37,355 shares at $3,274,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.86 for the present operating margin

+3.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardinal Health Inc. stands at +0.13. Equity return is now at value -11.50, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.