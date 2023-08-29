Caravelle International Group’s (CACO) Stock: A 17.72% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Caravelle International Group (CACO) has gone up by 16.25% for the week, with a 12.89% rise in the past month and a 9.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.43% for CACO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.72% for CACO’s stock, with a -64.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ: CACO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CACO is 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CACO is 50.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CACO on August 29, 2023 was 35.52K shares.

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ: CACO)’s stock price has plunge by 29.57relation to previous closing price of 0.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 16.25% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CACO Trading at 20.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CACO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.02%, as shares surge +4.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CACO rose by +9.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5958. In addition, Caravelle International Group saw -44.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CACO

Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -1.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Caravelle International Group (CACO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.