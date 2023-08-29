Braskem S.A. (BAK): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Braskem S.A. (BAK) is $13.57, which is $4.55 above the current market price. The public float for BAK is 101.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BAK on August 29, 2023 was 912.95K shares.

BAK) stock’s latest price update

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.46 compared to its previous closing price of 9.27. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-27 that Braskem faces challenges within the petrochemical economic cycle, with product spreads below historical averages and complex stake sale negotiations. Novonor’s exit from Braskem’s control is uncertain and potential hurdles related to share transfers and Petrobras’ involvement. Braskem’s valuation complexity lies in commodity price sensitivity. Despite the potential upside, speculation and industry downturn advise caution.

BAK’s Market Performance

BAK’s stock has fallen by -2.30% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.74% and a quarterly drop of -0.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for Braskem S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.71% for BAK’s stock, with a -3.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BAK Trading at -14.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -14.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAK fell by -2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.42. In addition, Braskem S.A. saw -2.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.29 for the present operating margin

+11.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Braskem S.A. stands at -0.35. The total capital return value is set at 10.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.57. Equity return is now at value -43.80, with -3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Braskem S.A. (BAK), the company’s capital structure generated 735.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.03. Total debt to assets is 61.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 690.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Braskem S.A. (BAK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.