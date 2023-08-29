Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Stock Experiences -1.28% Monthly Change

The stock of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) has gone down by -1.82% for the week, with a -1.28% drop in the past month and a 8.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.45% for BLMN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.87% for BLMN’s stock, with a 9.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Right Now?

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BLMN is 1.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BLMN is $29.82, which is $2.78 above the current price. The public float for BLMN is 83.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLMN on August 29, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

BLMN) stock’s latest price update

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN)’s stock price has increased by 1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 26.75. However, the company has seen a -1.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-08-18 that Barclays analysts report a four-year high for activist investor campaigns in the first half of the year, hedge fund Starboard Value is on the move with a new campaign targeting Outback Steakhouse-parent company Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN). Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi and anchors Julie Hyman, Rachelle Akuffo, and Brad Smith discuss.

BLMN Trading at 1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLMN fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.27. In addition, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. saw 34.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLMN starting from SMITH ELIZABETH A, who sale 64,295 shares at the price of $27.89 back on Feb 22. After this action, SMITH ELIZABETH A now owns 243,594 shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., valued at $1,793,188 using the latest closing price.

GAINOR JOHN P JR, the Director of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $27.18 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that GAINOR JOHN P JR is holding 16,500 shares at $951,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.83 for the present operating margin

+13.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stands at +2.31. The total capital return value is set at 14.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.60. Equity return is now at value 83.30, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN), the company’s capital structure generated 797.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.86. Total debt to assets is 65.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 729.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.