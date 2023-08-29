Blackstone Inc. (BX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 60.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Blackstone Inc. (BX) by analysts is $111.89, which is $12.06 above the current market price. The public float for BX is 704.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.72% of that float. On August 29, 2023, the average trading volume of BX was 3.76M shares.

BX) stock’s latest price update

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.22 in comparison to its previous close of 99.66, however, the company has experienced a 2.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-28 that Brookfield Renewable should continue growing briskly as it expands its clean energy portfolio. Blackstone is tapping into another massive market opportunity.

BX’s Market Performance

BX’s stock has risen by 2.12% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.97% and a quarterly rise of 18.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for Blackstone Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.44% for BX’s stock, with a 13.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $111 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BX Trading at 2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BX rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.25. In addition, Blackstone Inc. saw 36.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BX starting from Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L., who sale 14,704,603 shares at the price of $7.98 back on Aug 22. After this action, Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L. now owns 43,602 shares of Blackstone Inc., valued at $117,342,732 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Inc., the 10% Owner of Blackstone Inc., sale 17,250,000 shares at $11.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Blackstone Inc. is holding 169,223 shares at $199,582,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.15 for the present operating margin

+98.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Inc. stands at +12.84. The total capital return value is set at 11.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.00. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Inc. (BX), the company’s capital structure generated 175.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.75. Total debt to assets is 31.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blackstone Inc. (BX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.