Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ABR is 1.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ABR is $17.00, which is $1.2 above the current price. The public float for ABR is 182.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABR on August 29, 2023 was 4.19M shares.

ABR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) has surged by 1.61 when compared to previous closing price of 15.55, but the company has seen a 3.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-28 that The conundrum for dividend investors is whether to invest in high-yield stocks or low-yielding stocks with fast dividend growth. Higher yields benefit accumulators by reinvesting dividends into more shares, but dividend growth typically generates higher total returns. For withdrawers, high yield has some obvious benefits but also some potential pitfalls, while some argue dividend growth is the best way to go even for retirees.

ABR’s Market Performance

ABR’s stock has risen by 3.74% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.33% and a quarterly rise of 25.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.60% for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.12% for ABR’s stock, with a 13.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ABR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ABR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ABR Trading at 1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -6.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABR rose by +3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.92. In addition, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. saw 19.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABR starting from Green William C, who purchase 8,776 shares at the price of $12.82 back on Jun 01. After this action, Green William C now owns 147,681 shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., valued at $112,542 using the latest closing price.

KAUFMAN IVAN, the COB, CEO and President of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $11.98 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that KAUFMAN IVAN is holding 1,183,277 shares at $179,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+82.44 for the present operating margin

+99.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stands at +28.33. The total capital return value is set at 6.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.39. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR), the company’s capital structure generated 462.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.21. Total debt to assets is 79.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 514.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.