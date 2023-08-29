AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APCX is 0.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) is $1.79, which is -$1.73 below the current market price. The public float for APCX is 13.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.64% of that float. On August 29, 2023, APCX’s average trading volume was 182.25K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

APCX) stock’s latest price update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.20 in comparison to its previous close of 3.92, however, the company has experienced a -4.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Newsfile Corp reported 2023-05-23 that Carlsbad, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 23, 2023) – AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

APCX’s Market Performance

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) has experienced a -4.86% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 95.57% rise in the past month, and a 97.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.17% for APCX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.04% for APCX’s stock, with a 73.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APCX Trading at 43.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.51%, as shares surge +95.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +113.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APCX fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +341.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.47. In addition, AppTech Payments Corp. saw 48.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3607.56 for the present operating margin

-38.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for AppTech Payments Corp. stands at -3618.00. The total capital return value is set at -280.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -414.04.

Based on AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX), the company’s capital structure generated 27.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.35. Total debt to assets is 16.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 159.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.